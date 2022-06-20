Kit Harington to reprise his role as Jon Snow in Game of Thrones spin-off series

Game of Thrones spin-off series based around Jon Snow is in its early stages of development. According to Variety, actor Kit Harington will reprise his role as the fan-favourite hero, Jon Snow, in the live-action show, which would take place after the events of Game of Thrones. This might potentially open up what many thought was an iron-clad ending to the wildly popular series.

In the final season of Game of Thrones, Snow realises his true identity and that he could be an heir to the Iron Throne. The series concludes with his exile from Westeros as he rides into the Haunted Forest with Ghost and the Wildlings to begin a new life, reports Variety.

Since the potential Jon Snow sequel series would take place after the final season of Game of Thrones, it is possible that familiar characters like his half-siblings Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) and Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner), could be seen again.

Harington was nominated for two Emmys, in Supporting Actor and Lead Actor in a drama series, during his time on Game of Thrones. After the series ended in 2019, Harington has starred in Marvel's Eternals as Dane Whitman, appeared in an episode of Amazon's Modern Love and headlined Shakespeare's Henry V at the Donmar Warehouse in London.

HBO's upcoming spin-off House of the Dragon, which is set 200 years before the original series, will reportedly premiere on August 21, 2022 on HBO Max. Episodes will be released weekly every Sunday. Other Game of Thrones spin-offs in development include Tales of Dunk and Egg, 10,000 Ships, 9 Voyages, Flea Bottom and an animated series.