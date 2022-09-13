Amanda Seyfried wins her first-ever Emmy for her role in the mini-series, The Dropout

The undisputed IT Girl of the 2000s, Amanda Seyfried, known for her movies like Letters To Juliet, While We're Young, Les Misérables, and Mank, won her first-ever Emmy for her role in the American miniseries, The Dropout. She has been nominated in the category of Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

Created by Elizabeth Meriwether, the show is based on the podcast, The Dropout hosted by Rebecca Jarvis and produced by ABC News. The series is about a disgraced biotechnology company. Amanda plays the role of Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of this company.

Amanda wins Best Lead Actress award at the Emmys

When the series was initially released on Hulu, Amanda received critical acclaim and was appreciated for nailing an incredibly complex character. Holmes is a billionaire fraudster person with a shallow personality. One could even call her a sociopath, but Amanda plays her with such conviction that in certain moments, you might even sympathise with Holmes during her downfall.

For the Emmys 2022, Amanda wore a stunning Armani Privé gown. The pink gown is a part of the label's Spring Summer 2022 haute couture collection. She paired the strapless dress with embellished jewels like Cartier earrings and Jaeger-LeCoultre watch. Styled by Elizabeth Stewart, Genevieve Herr did her makeup and Renato Campora styled her hair.