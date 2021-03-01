Best Supporting Actress Nominee Amanda Seyfried chose to go for a super dramatic sorbet-hued Oscar de la Renta gown for the bi-costal Golden Globes this year. The custom number has been curated and styled by the label's creative director Fernando J Garcia. The custom silk sorbet gown is embroidered with taffeta pressed flowers and has a really interesting high-low back. Seyfried paired the number with some stunning Forevermark diamond bling.

It;s unclear whether Seyfried will actually walk the red carpet. The Golden Globes is hosting its first bi-costal show this year, that will see host Tina Fey conducting the ceremony from the Rainbow Room in New York and co-host Amy Poehler at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. The hybrid format is set to include in-person presenters and an audience made up of essential workers. Winners will accept their awards virtually.