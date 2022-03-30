After the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins, Foo Fighters cancels all tours 

In the wake of drummer Taylor Hawkins' death on Friday, rock band Foo Fighters have cancelled all forthcoming tour dates.



According to 'Variety', a statement from the group reads: "It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins."



"We're sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won't be seeing one another as planned. Instead, let's take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we've made together. With Love, Foo Fighters."



The band was on tour in South America and about to perform at a festival in Colombia on Friday when Hawkins reportedly complained of chest pains and died soon afterward.



While no cause of death has been announced, local medical authorities reported that he had multiple drugs in his system and an enlarged heart.



Foo Fighters had been touring regularly since last spring and were scheduled to be on the road in North America and Europe for most of the rest of this year.



They were also scheduled to perform at the Grammy Awards, an appearance that was announced the day before Hawkins' death but presumably that has been called off as well, although it remains possible that founder/frontman Dave Grohl and other band members could appear at the ceremony to pay tribute to Hawkins.



Hawkins, who joined the band in 1997 after two years as Alanis Morissette's drummer, was a vital element in the Foo Fighters' sound and image. An imaginative and rock-solid drummer, he had the seemingly thankless task of playing drums behind Foos singer-guitarist Dave Grohl, who is one of the greatest drummers in rock history.

