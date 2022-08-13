Creator of French children's book Little Nicholas; Jean-Jacques Sempé dies at 89

French illustrator Jean-Jacques Sempé who is known widely for his children's book, Little Nicholas breathed his last on August 11. Jean-Jacques's wife, Martine Gossieaux Sempé, notified media sources about his passing. Sources added that the illustrator died surrounded by his family and friends.

Jean-Jacques's biographer and friend, Marc Lecarpentier, told media sources that he “died peacefully (Thursday) evening… at his holiday residence, surrounded by his wife and his close friends (sic).”

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne also tweeted about the illustrator’s demise. “Sempe, it was the drawing and the text. It was the smile and the poetry. Sometimes it is the tears of laughter in the eyes, this evening it is tears of emotion (sic)” she wrote in the post.

President of France, Emmanuel Macron took to Twitter to express condolences for the illustrator's passing.“Jazz, tender irony, the delicacy of intelligence. From Petit Nicolas, passing by Monsieur Lambert to the walkers of Saint-Germain-des-Prés, Jean-Jacques Sempé had the elegance of always remaining light without anything escaping him (sic),” Emmanuel tweeted.

According to sources, Jean-Jaques had a difficult childhood. He was born in a village near Bordeaux in France and stayed in an abusive foster home till his mother took him away to live with her new husband. But things didn’t change much for him.

“The Nicolas stories were a way to revisit the misery I endured while growing up while making sure everything came out just fine (sic),” Jean-Jaques was quoted as saying about his childhood.

The illustrator initially planned to become a jazz pianist but his life path changed when he started selling drawings to Parisian newspapers at a very young age. At a press agency, he befriended French comic writer, Rene Goscinny (creator of the Astérix comic book series) and soon they created the Little Nicholas series together.

The start of the series was not popular when it was published in 1959. Slowly, Little Nicholas went on to become a national treasure in France. The book shows an idealized childhood in 1950s France. Today, the series is an international bestseller.

Jean Jaques joined a popular American magazine in 1978 and a new phase for the illustrator began. "I was almost 50 and for the first time in life, I existed! I had finally found my family,” Jean-Jacques said after he joined the magazine according to reports.