Frances McDormand earned the title of Best Actress in a Leading Role for her performance in Nomadland during the 93rd Oscar awards ceremony held on April 25 (April 26 IST).

Shortly after Nomadland won the Best Picture Oscar, Frances said, “I have no words. My voice is in my sword. We know the sword is our work and I like work. Thank you for knowing that and thanks for this.”

Frances was competing against Viola Davis (for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom), Andra Day (for The United States Vs. Billie Holiday), Vanessa Kirby (for Pieces of a Woman), and Carey Mulligan (for Promising Young Woman).

This is Frances’ third Oscar for Best Actress. She had won the award for Fargo in 1997 and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri in 2018. She comes after Katherine Hepburn, who is the only actress to have won four Best Actress Oscars.

Frances had already bagged the Best Actress title at the BAFTAs and Best Actress in a Film (Drama) at the Golden Globes.

In the film, Frances plays the role of a retiree, who is part of a group that is finding it difficult to make ends meet.

The movie, which is written and directed by Chloé Zhao, was inspired by Jessica Bruder’s non-fiction book Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century.