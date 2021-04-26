Nomadland director Chloé Zhao makes history as the first woman of color — and second woman overall — to win the Oscar for Best Director for Nomadland.

The director in her winning speech said, "I have always found goodness in the people I’ve met, everywhere I went in the world. People at birth are inherently good. This is for anyone who has the faith and the courage to hold out for the goodness in themselves and each other, no matter how hard it is to do that." She is the first filmmaker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) to win the Oscar for Best Director. Her next film, Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ will release on November 5.

Nomadland had won big at the BAFTA Awards 2021. The gig-economy movie won four BAFTAs earlier this year including Best Picture. Actress Frances McDormand won the Leading Actress BAFTA, Joshua James Richards won Best Cinematography and Chloé Zhao won the Director BAFTA.

Nomadland brilliantly portrays the life and struggles of the itinerant worker community in the USA. Chloé Zhao became only the second woman, and the first woman of color, to win the BAFTA for best director. She dedicated her award to the nomadic community, saying, "See you down the road."

At the 78th Golden Globes, Nomadland topped the Best Motion Picture – Drama category. It was the first time that a film directed by a woman won the top prize in the Globes’ 78 ceremonies. Zhao was also the first Asian woman to win best picture drama as a producer. Zhao was also named Best Director for Nomadland. She is only the second woman to win in this category at the Globes after Barbra Streisand for Yentl in 1984 and the second Asian after Ang Lee.

Kathryn Bigelow was the first woman to win the Academy Award for Best Director for The Hurt Locker in 2009.