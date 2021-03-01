At the 78th Golden Globes, Chloe Zhao’s Nomadland topped the Best Motion Picture – Drama category. The win is the first time a film directed by a woman has ever won the top prize in the Globes’ 78 ceremonies. Zhao is also the first Asian woman to win best picture drama as a producer.

Zhao was also named Best Director for Nomadland. She is only the second woman to win in this category at the Globes after Barbra Streisand for Yentl in 1984 and the second Asian after Ang Lee.

In her acceptance speech, Zhao said, “Nomadland at its core for me is a pilgrimage through grief and healing. So for everyone who has gone through this difficult and beautiful journey at some point in their lives, this is for you. We don’t say goodbye, we say, ‘See you down the road.’”