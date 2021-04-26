Yuh-Jung Youn for Minari (left), Chloé Zhao for Nomadland (centre), and Daniel Kaluuya for Judas and the Black Messiah (right). Image credit: Sean Gleason/Sony Pictures Classics via AP

The 93rd Academy Awards, which were held at the Union Station in Los Angeles and the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on April 25 (April 26 IST), saw record-breaking victories with its diverse, inclusive range of winners this year.

To start off with, Chloé Zhao created history by becoming the first woman of colour to win an Oscar award and the second woman ever to bag the Best Director title (for her film Nomadland). The movie won big this year with three awards in its belt: Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actress in a Leading Role (Frances Mcdormand).

Adding to that, Emerald Fennell became the first woman in 13 years to win the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for Promising Young Woman.

Also read: Oscars 2021: Carey Mulligan's gold bandeau Valentino gown brings the red carpet down

While many expected late actor Chadwick Boseman to bag the award for Best Actor in a Leading Role (for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom), it was Anthony Hopkins who won the title for his performance in The Father.

Daniel Kaluuya won the Oscar award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Judas and the Black Messiah. In what came as another record-breaking victory, Yuh-jung Youn bagged the title for Best Supporting Actress for Minari. She is the first Korean actor to win an Oscar.

Also read: Will Daniel Kaluuya bag the Oscar for his role in Judas and the Black Messiah? Here's what we think

Makeup and hair artistes for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom: Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal, and Jamika Wilson, too set a record by becoming the first Black women to win an Oscar under this category.

However, in what came as disappointing news for Indians and fans of Priyanka Chopra Jonas, The White Tiger did not bag the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Take a look at the complete list of winners below:

Best Picture: Nomadland - Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey, and Chloé Zhao (Producers)

Best Director: Nomadland - Chloé Zhao

Actor in a Leading Role: Anthony Hopkins - The Father

Actress in a Leading Role: Frances Mcdormand - Nomadland

Actor in a Supporting Role: Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah

Actress in a Supporting Role: Yuh-Jung Youn - Minari

Animated Feature Film: Soul - Pete Docter and Dana Murray

Writing (Adapted Screenplay): The Father - Screenplay by Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller

Writing (Original Screenplay): Promising Young Woman - Written by Emerald Fennell

Music (Original Song): Fight for You - From Judas and the Black Messiah; Music by H.E.R. and Dernst Emile Ii; Lyric by H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas

Music (Original Score): Soul - Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, and Jon Batiste

Makeup And Hairstyling: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom - Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal, and Jamika Wilson

Costume Design: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom - Ann Roth

Visual Effects: Tenet - Andrew Jackson, David Lee, Andrew Lockley, and Scott Fisher

Cinematography: Mank - Erik Messerschmidt

Production Design: Mank - Production Design: Donald Graham Burt; Set Decoration: Jan Pascale

Documentary (Feature): My Octopus Teacher - Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed, and Craig Foster

Documentary (Short Subject): Colette - Anthony Giacchino and Alice Doyard

Film Editing: Sound of Metal - Mikkel E. G. Nielsen

Sound: Sound of Metal - Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés, and Phillip Bladh

International Feature Film: Another Round - Denmark

Short Film (Animated): If Anything Happens I Love You - Will Mccormack and Michael Govier

Short Film (Live Action): Two Distant Strangers - Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe