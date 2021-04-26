South Korean Actress Yuh-Jung Youn took home the Academy Award for Actress in a Supporting Role, for essaying the role of the brave and no-holds-barred Soonja in Lee Isaac Chung’s movie, Minari. This much-appreciated and raved about the role was her debut in American films.

Reports state that she is not only the first South Korean actress to be nominated for this award but also to win it! It also makes her the second Asian actress to take home the award in the 93-year-old run of Oscars. She won over actresses Maria Bakalova, Amanda Seyfried, Olivia Colman and Glenn Close who has been nominated eight times! Her acceptance speech was short and sweet.

She thanked the director of the film saying, “Lee Isaac Chung, without him I wouldn’t be here tonight. He was my captain and my director.” It was actor Brad Pitt who presented her with the award. She made the viewers laugh with her candidness! She shared, " “I’ve had a long career built step by step. Nothing happened bam, like this, and this award is so very happy to get. In our field we’re comparing different movies so I’m just lucky tonight. And maybe some American hospitality!”

She added in zest, “I’d like to thank my two boys who made me go out and work… This is the result because Mommy worked so hard.” She also added a nod and a few words of admiration for fellow nominee Glenn Close.