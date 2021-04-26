Daniel Kaluuya won the Best Supporting Actor for Judas and the Black Messiah. The actor was so excited after winning his first Oscar that he shouted out his parents for procreating. He said, "My mom met my dad, they had s**. It's amazing!" The actor thanked Fred Hampton (the role Daniel portrays in the movie) for his best supporting actor #Oscar: "The fact that I can even stand on this stage with this statue is because of what he did."

Of the Black Panther party, the actor said, "They showed me how to love myself, and with that love they overflowed it to the Black community and then to other communities" and showed "the power of union, the power of unity." Daniel also encouraged the audience that there's "so much work to do" and everyone must celebrate life. "We're breathing, we're walking. It's incredible." Though he said he would "get back to work Tuesday morning," he quipped, "tonight I’m going up!"

However, following his ridiculously funny winning speech, Daniel said backstage, "It just came out of my mouth. My mom is probably going to text me. I really shouldn’t have said that. I am trying to avoid my phone for a bit."

The actor beat out fellow nominees Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of the Chicago 7), Leslie Odom Jr. (One Night in Miami), Paul Raci (Sound of Metal)and LaKeith Stanfield (Judas and the Black Messiah).

With Shaka King, Charles D. King, and Ryan Coogler serving as the film's producer trio, Judas made history by becoming the first best picture nominee with an all-Black producing team. Daniel earlier won the 27th annual SAG Awards for Best Actor, the Golden Globe Award, Critics' Choice Award, Screen Actors Guild Award, and the BAFTA Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role, for the same role.