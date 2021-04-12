Actor Daniel Kaluuya won the Supporting Actor BAFTA for his charismatic portrayal of Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, in Judas and the Black Messiah.

Daniel accepted the award virtually on a video call, he thanked everyone from the makers of the film, the producers, his mother and friends, and he also remembered his childhood icons, he said "it's an honour to be a vessel for him (Fred Hampton)." He ended his winning speech on a witty note saying, "It's early morning here, and I'm just here chilling." Actress Cynthia Erivo presented the award.

Kaluuya has already won a Golden Globe as Best Supporting Actor for the same role and is also garnering an Oscar buzz.

The BAFTAs this year are truly inclusive as this is the first edition to take place since the organisation's groundbreaking diversity review that was carried out after the #BAFTAsSoWhite scandal last year.

Meanwhile, BAFTA President Prince William dropped out of this weekend’s BAFTA Awards, following the death of his grandfather Prince Philip, the British Academy has confirmed.

“In light of The Duke of Edinburgh’s passing, The Duke of Cambridge will no longer be part of BAFTA programming this weekend. Our thoughts are with the Royal Family, to whom we offer our deepest sympathy at this time," BAFTA organisers said in a statement.