Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru has roped in three home chefs for their new Sunday Superlunch series - Native Kitchens. Over the next three months, the home chefs will present their native cuisines. April sees the authentic flavours of Goa taking centre stage with chef Rhea Aaron collaborating with chefs at CUR8. Rhea, who quit a professional kitchen, to set up on her own will present diners with Goan favourites like Chicken Bafat with Coconut Rice, Prawn Balchao and Bebinca.

In May, Neetu Jalali will be taking over the CUR8 kitchen. Also a designer, Neetu, who hails from Kashmir will dish out some Kashmiri biryani, besides her famous homemade plum and apricot iced teas.

If you’ve always wanted to try some authentic Naga cuisine, make your way to the hotel in June. Chef Lichibeni Kikon will serve up a North Eastern feast that will include dishes such as Roast Pork in Sundried Bamboo Shoot, Beef with Black Sesame and Chicken with Fresh Bamboo Shoot.

Rs.2,950 upwards. April 11 & 25 (Goan), May 16 & 30 (Kashmiri), June - All Sundays (Naga). At Ganganagar.