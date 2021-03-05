Hopshaus

Chef Vikas Seth has put together an exquisite spread for Women’s Day. The menu will feature specials such as Prawn and Avocado Cocktail, Gruyere Cilantro Mousse Stuffed Chicken Bites, Rogan Josh Shanks and Belgian Dark Chocolate Mousse Squares. There will also be a kiosk by the salon, Get Gorgeous, where guests can get their nails done. March 7, all day. At Whitefield.

Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru

The luxury hotel has a number of offers lined up. Women get a 20 per cent discount and a glass of Champagne at the Sunday Superlunch on March 7. If you’re looking to treat yourself to a massage, there’s a 30 per cent discount on signature massages throughout the month. One can also opt for the staycation package, until March15. It includes a one night stay for two, breakfast for two, welcome drink for ladies, discounted spa rates and more. At Ganganagar.



Merak

The lounge / restaurant at JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru hosts a special evening celebrating womanhood. The evening will feature a special menu of cocktails, mocktails and food. Choose from Skinny Pina Colada, Merak Gazer, Midnight Blue, Char Sui Pork Bao, Crispy Lotus Stem, Sambal Shrimp and String Beans. March 8, 6.30 pm. At Vittal Mallya Road



Nook

This restaurant at Aloft Bengaluru Cessna Business Park has a special lunch buffet for their female patrons. The spread will have Asian curries, live grills, live pasta stations and a lot more. March 8, 12.30 pm. At Bellandur.

