As challenging as life is for actors at the moment, Priyanka Chopra for one, is making the most of it. The actor who has been filming in London for the past few weeks for the Russo Brothers' series Citadel, walked the BAFTA red carpet with husband Nick Jonas in tow and also presented an award at the virtual ceremony. And at the red carpet she shared some details about how she's working her way around the lockdown in London.

"Since I arrived in London, we've been under lockdown. I've seen a lot of parks, my dogs love it, we go to Holland Park almost every day. I love London, I love the people and just being able to go to work honestly, I'm grateful for it," Priyanka revealed.

The actor sadly wasn't at the liberty to reveal much about Matrix 4, which is not just the biggest project of her career but also perhaps the most awaited film of this decade. On being asked about what she can reveal about the Keanu Reeves-starrer, Priyanka replied, "It's called the Matrix 4 and that's pretty much it (laughs)."

Priyanka and Nick at the BAFTA red carpet

But the actor did take the opportunity to address the issue of South Asian representation on the global front. Chopra, who is one of the minds behind the BAFTA-nominated adaptation of The White Tiger shared how important it is for her to be able to tell stories about people who look like her.

"If you think about South Asians, even the Indian population just in India, it's around 1.7 billion, and more of course, around the world. That's a lot of people and we don't see that represented in the English language. That's a really big quest of mine, to be able to tell stories about people who look like me, stories that matter to people who look like me. So, I'm very, very proud of The White Tiger for being here becuse it's an all-Indian star cast," Chopra remarked.