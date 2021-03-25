Adarsh Gourav, the breakout star from The White Tiger, has now been conferred with the Rising Star Award by the Asian World Film Festival.

This comes after the actor was nominated in the lead category of the BAFTA and Film Independent Spirit Awards.

The festival, which took place virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has an illustrious panel of jury including Oscar-nominated producer Gil Netter (Life of Pi, The Blind Side), Oscar-winning screenwriter David Seidler (The King’s Speech), award-winning director Jean-Marc Vallee (Dallas Buyers Club, Big Little Lies), director Lulu Wang, actress Lucy Liu, director Tabrez Noorani, and several others.

Adarsh now joins the likes of Justin Chon, Awkwafina, and Sareum Srey Moch, who are past recipients of this award.

Adarsh has earned widespread recognition for his role as Balram Halwai in the Netflix production, which was released earlier this year.

Speaking of the honour, Adarsh said, “I just got the news and I’m stoked to know the AWFF and the jury found my work to be the one they found worthy enough to be given this award. I’m grateful for this and I’m elated that the esteemed jury has given me The Rising Star Award. It’s been a whirlwind of emotions for me since the release and to find any appreciation coming my way has been humbling. I’m grateful that I was given this opportunity to work on this film and embody this incredible role of a lifetime.”

