Nomadland, directed by Chloé Zhao, took home the Academy Award for the Best picture. Earlier, Chloé had made history as she is the first woman of color to win the Oscar for Best Director for Nomadland.

Nomadland is a captivating drama that chronicles the story of an itinerant worker community in America. Chloé Zhao became only the second woman, and the first woman of colour, to win the BAFTA for best director. She dedicated her award to the nomadic community, saying, "See you down the road."

The 2020 film is written, edited, produced, and directed by Chloé Zhao and stars Frances McDormand, David Strathairn, Bob Wells, Charlene Swankie among others.

Nomadland beat out eight other films for this big award. The other films nominated for this category were The Father, Judas And the Black Messiah, Mank, Minari, Promising Young Woman, Sound of Metal and The Trial of the Chicago 7.