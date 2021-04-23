As the COVID-19 cases in the country rapidly increase, celebrities from the Telugu film industry are no immune to the virus. Superstars like Prabhas, Ram Charan have self-isolated after their staff tested positive. Joining them is Mahesh Babu who is currently home quarantined after his stylist tested positive.

The South superstar has self-isolated after his hairstylist from the sets of Sarkaru Vaari Paata, tested positive for coronavirus. Reports also state that about six crew members tested positive and the makers immediately halted the shoot. Mahesh’s family doctor recommended that he isolate himself for a period of 14 days. He is currently quarantined at his Hyderabad residence.

Coming to Prabahas, several reports that came out this morning suggested that the Bahubali star is also home-quarantined. It is believed that the actor’s personal makeup artist tested positive for COVID-19. Therefore, the makers of Radhe Shyam also stopped the filming of the movie. But, no official confirmation from Prabhas’ team or Radhe Shyam’s makers is out yet.

Meanwhile, Charan who tested positive in the last week of December and in 15 days tested negative again has gone into self-isolation again. This is because the actor’s driver passed away after testing positive for coronavirus. Reportedly, he is quite fond of his personal driver and after hearing the news, has gone into self-isolation.

On the work front, Mahesh is shooting for Sarkaru Vari Paata, Prabhas for Radhe Shyam and Adipurush, and Charan for RRR.