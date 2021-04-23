According to media reports, music composer Shravan Kumar Rathod’s son, Sanjeev Rathod, has allegedly stated that his father who passed away on Thursday due to COVID-19, had attended the Kumbh Mela a few days ago. Shravan was 66.

The music composer had reportedly experienced breathlessness, and later tested positive for the virus along with his wife and their sons. He was later admitted to the SL Raheja Hospital in Mumbai.

Media reports quoted Sanjeev who allegedly said, “We had never thought our family would have to go through such tough times, my father passed away, I am COVID positive and so is my mother. My brother is also positive and is in home isolation, but since our father has died, he is being allowed to do the final procedures to do last rites for our father.”

Sanjeev also allegedly said that his mother was inconsolable, but recovering. “My mother, Vimladevi, and I are at Sevenhills, she is in the bed right next to me and she is inconsolable, but we both are recovering,” he said, according to media reports.

Condolences poured in for the late music composer, with trade analyst Atul Mohan saying, “Sad news: Shravan Rathod of the famous music composer duo Nadeem-Shravan just passed away. He tested COVID-19 positive and was admitted to a city hospital in Mumbai after serious complications. The duo ruled the musical charts in 90s. My prayers with the family. Om Shanti. (sic)”

Film critic and trade analyst Komal Nahta took to Twitter and said, “Terrible news. Music director Shravan breathes his last, loses battle with COVID-19. Very sad day for music industry. (sic)”

The duo Nadeem-Shravan are widely regarded as musicians who brought back melody in the early nineties with Aashiqui, for which they had created some of their best soundtracks. The film, directed by Mahesh Bhatt, launched the careers of Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal.

Nadeem-Shravan’s frequent collaborations with singers Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan resulted in a series of musical hits through the nineties and early 2000s, including Dil Hai Ki Maanta Nahin, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Saajan, Phool Aur Kaante, Sadak, Deewana, Raja Hindustani, Dhadkan and Pardes.

The duo’s music mostly featured love songs, a genre that was in vogue in Bollywood during the era. They frequently collaborated with lyricists Sameer, Faaiz Anwar, Hasrat Jaipuri, Rani Malik and Anand Bakshi.