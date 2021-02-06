The weekend for the Indian movie audiences started on a happy note as the makers of the Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam released a pre teaser video.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the epic love story will present the Telugu superstar in a new avatar. The makers of the movie, UV Creations have released a pre teaser this morning in a surprising movie. The teaser introduces Prabhas as - you have known the man, it’s time to know his heart and shows visuals from Babhubali and Saaho movies. After the visuals from his previous works, the Adi Purush star can be seen with all smiles. Donned in a red jacket, Prabhas looks dreamy taking a stroll in the snow. The pre teaser also comes with an update. The Rebel star fans can expect Valentine’s gift from the team in the form of a teaser.

The pre teaser that was released without any announcement came as a treat to the fans. The comment section was immediately filled with praises for the actor. Telugu audiences have been waiting for an update from UV Productions for a while now and the countdown for Radhe Shyam’s teaser release was trending on Twitter too.

Set against the backdrop of Europe, it is scheduled to release theatrically in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages this year.

Watch the pre-teaser video here: