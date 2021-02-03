A fire broke out on the sets of Om Raut's upcoming magnum opus Adipurush, starring Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan, on Tuesday, which was the day the movie’s shoot began.

The ‘level 2’ fire reportedly broke out around 4.30 pm on the set of the film at a studio in Mumbai’s Goregaon.

Neither Prabhas nor Saif was present on the set at the time of the accident. However, at least 50-60 other people were present on the set during the fire, according to media sources.

People in the studio said the fire was brought under control soon and that nobody was injured. No casualty has been reported so far.

At least eight fire engines, one water tanker, five jumbo tankers, and a JCB were brought to the spot to carry out rescue operations.

The incident reportedly happened due to a short circuit.

Unconfirmed videos from the set have gone viral on social media, with netizens expressing concern over the incident.

"Fire caught on the sets of #Adipurush at a Goregaon studio #Mumbai. Everyone is safe no one has come under any physical harm. It happened due to short circuit and the entire chroma set up went into ashes. #Prabhas and Saif were not a part of this shoot," photographer Viral Bhayani wrote on Instagram.

Earlier in the day, director Om Raut announced on social media that he had begun with the mahurat shot for the film. Prabhas also notified people about the beginning of shoot on Tuesday morning with the word "Aarambh" (start) on his Instagram post. His caption read, “#Adipurush aarambh #SaifAliKhan @omraut.”

Adipurush is Raut's new directorial after last year's blockbuster Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The 3D action drama is an adaptation of the Indian epic, Ramayana and will feature Prabhas as the protagonist, with a role based on Lord Ram, while Saif Ali Kahn will be the villain of the story, Lankesh (character based on Raavan).