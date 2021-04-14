The new poster for RRR featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR

The makers of RRR unveiled a new poster of the upcoming film on Tuesday on the occasion of Ugadi. Wishing fans a Happy New Year, the team took to social media to share the poster.

The poster features the film’s lead actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR and appears to be a celebration scene where the duo is carried by a sea of people.

Ram captioned the image: “I wish everyone a happy and prosperous year ahead…”

Jr NTR wrote, “Here’s wishing you and your family a great year ahead.”

Actor Ajay Devgn, who is also part of the film, shared the poster and wrote: “My best wishes to all who are celebrating #GudiPadwa, #Baisakhi and #Ugadi.”

The film is set against the backdrop of the independence era in 1920. The period drama centres around the life of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sita Ramaraju.

Ram’s look as Alluri Sita Ramaraju and lead actress Alia Bhatt’s look as Sita were revealed on social media last month. Meanwhile, Jr NTR will be seen playing the role of revolutionary tribal leader Komaram Bheem.

The film is expected to have a worldwide release on Dussehra this year (October 13). It will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada and several other languages.