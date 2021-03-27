If debuting from a movie background, comes under pressure, then what must it feel like to be the son of the biggest superstar of Telugu cinema? Ram Charan Teja, son of Megastar Chiranjeevi, made his debut way back in 2007 with Chirutha. The actor since then has seen a series of blockbusters and failures. With every movie, Charan has constantly proved his skill as a capable actor and also has created a name for being one of the best dancers in South India.

As the RRR star turns 36 today, we look at some of his career-defining performances.

Chirutha

The year 2007 saw the much-awaited debut of Charan. Chiranjeevi's fans could not wait to see the launch of their favourite actor’s son. A Puri Jagannadh directorial, the movie revolves around Charan who is in pursuit of a gangster who murdered his parents. A commercial-entertainer, Charan impressed critics and masses alike. He also won the Special Jury Nandi Award and Filmfare Best Debut Award South for Chirutha. A dream debut, indeed.

Source: Charan's Instagram

Magadheera

After making a mark with a commercially successful Chirutha, Charan’s next outing came only two years after Chirutha. This time he was seen in SS Rajamouli’s fantasy-action drama, Magadheera. A reincarnation-themed plot that revolves around four people, saw Charan play a double-role. Magadheera went onto do record-breaking business. Charan’s portrayal as a valiant warrior who slays 100 soldiers from the enemy troupe, cemented his position as a lead hero in the industry.

Source: Charan's Instagram

Orange

The love story directed by Bhaskar failed commercially at the box-office. After delivering an industry hit like Magadheera, fans anticipated another blockbuster from Charan. Although the movie tanked, Charan’s portrayal as Ram is often touted as one of his best performances. He plays the role with such conviction that you root for him despite all his errs. This coming off age love story is now considered to be a cult-classic and its music album is still a favourite.

Source: Charan's Instagram

Dhruva

When the 36-year old actor was facing a series of failures, he was featured in the official remake of 2015’s Tamil blockbuster, Thani Oruvan. The Telugu remake directed by Surender Reddy, Dhruva, saw a complete makeover in Charan. His portrayal of an IPS Officer revived his career.

Source: Charan's Instagram

Rangasthalam

A movie that truly brought out the true artist in Charan is Sukumar’s directorial, Rangasthalam. It saw Charan play the role of Chittibabu, an ill-tempered, but happy deaf boy from the village of Rangasthalam. The movie’s plot revolves around Chittibabu and his brother who oppose the village's corrupt local government, headed by a president. The movie did phenomenal numbers at the box-office and is considered Charan’s career-best performance.

Source: Charan's Instagram

Happy birthday, Ram Charan Teja!