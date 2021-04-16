We don’t need an occasion to whip up something interesting and special for the ones close to our heart. It can be a usual weekday or a lazy weekend when you want to convey that you love and care for them. And if you have been planning to pour your emotions into a dainty, gooey and delicious cake then Chef Urvika Kanoi, whose passion for her craft reflects explicitly on the plate, is here to help you out. This vegan cake is all you need to conclude a special lunch or dinner.

Give Me Red

Ingredients: Flour 100 gm | Vegan butter 125 gm | White chocolate (vegan — 125 gm) | Strawberries 50 gm | Sugar 60 gm | A pinch of salt | Puréed strawberries 75 gm | A pinch of baking soda | Egg replacer — 2 tbsp mixed with 4 tbsp powder (best to follow instructions on package)

To serve: Vegan cream, fresh strawberries and rose petals Method ● Melt butter and chocolate in a double boiler. ● Whisk the sugar and egg replacer till incorporated well. ● Whisk both together. ● Add the flour and baking soda in and fold. ● Add the purée and fold in. Line two small rings (3 inches). ● Preheat the oven at 160°C. ● Pour the batter in and top with sliced strawberries (optional). ● Bake in the oven for 10 — 14 minutes. ● Let it cool and serve.

Warm it for 40 seconds in the microwave with vegan or regular ice cream before eating