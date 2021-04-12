Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton's screenplay for Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Coleman-starrer drama The Father, has scored a BAFTA for the Best Adapted Screenplay. The film is an adaptation of Zeller’s 2012 stage play Le Pere. This is Hampton’s second BAFTA win following his win for the cult period romance Dangerous Liaisons in the eighties.

The Father is a French-British co-production and also stars actor and producer Mark Gatiss, Imogen Poots, Rufus Sewell, and Olivia Williams. The film is a study in dementia as it follows the story of an aging man who must deal with his progressing memory loss and make sense of the world around him. The Father had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January last year and is a frontrunner at the 93rd Academy Awards as it earned six nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actor (Hopkins), and Best Supporting Actress (Colman). The Father is scheduled to release in India on April 23.