Adivi Sesh’s much-awaited movie -- Major’s teaser is out now. And, the actor playing the part of a soldier looks intriguing. The teaser was unveiled by Mahesh Babu, Salman Khan, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in three languages - Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam.

The Telugu version was released by Mahesh Babu. He took to his official Twitter handle and wrote, “An attempt to honour the legacy of an unsung hero... The start of a MAJOR journey!! Hope you all like it!”

Salman Khan released the Hindi version and called the teaser ‘dhamakedaar’. “Really happy and proud to launch this. Congratulations to the team.. and salute to Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan,” tweeted the Sultan star.

In Malayalam, Prithviraj Sukumaran got excited as he shared the teaser with Malayalam audiences. He tweeted, “Really happy to launch the Malayalam teaser for this super exciting film. Kudos to the entire team & salute to #MajorSandeep!”

The movie which is scheduled to hit the big screens on July 2 this year is a biopic based on the life of Sandeep Unnikrishnan. A Sashi Kiran Tikka directorial, the movie will see Adivi Sesh in the titular role, and actors like Prakash Raj, Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, and Revathi in pivotal roles.