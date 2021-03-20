Talk of intriguing thrillers in Telugu cinema and Adivi Sesh is the name that would take the front row. And to add another movie in the same genre in his kitty, he has been casted in the sequel to the 2020 Telugu blockbuster, HIT: The First Case.

Hit was released right before the onset of pandemic and lockdown in India. The movie that featured Vishwak Sen in the lead role opened to rave reviews by critics and audiences. The suspense drama saw Vishwak play the role of Rudraraju, a police officer working in the Homicide Intervention Team (HIT). The original was directed by Sailesh Kolanu who will helm the sequel too.

The actor took to his social media and said that he was elated to be a part of this project and excited to collaborate with Nani. He wrote: “HIT. The Second Case. #HIT2 As KD! Bigger. Better. Bad-ass. Shoot starts after I finish Major but Heat starts now.”

Sesh who replaced Vishwak in the franchise will reportedly play the role of a tough cop from Andhra Pradesh. His character is named Krishna Dev aka KD. The Kshanam star will join the shooting after he wraps-up his upcoming project, Major. The thriller is bankrolled by Nani and Prashanti Tipirneni.