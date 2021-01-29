Adivi Sesh’s next, Major is an Indian biopic directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka. The movie is produced by G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment, A+S Movies and Sony Pictures. The makers took to social media to surprise the fans with the release date of the film. Mahesh Babu announced that the forthcoming movie will hit the big-screen worldwide on July 2, 2021.

Major is a story of the decorated war-hero, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. He was martyred in the 26/11 attacks and bestowed with India’s highest medal, Ashok Chakra. The movie is believed to be a celebration of Sandeep’s life. The Goodachari team, Sesh and Sashi are back with this biopic to recreate Sandeep’s personal life on the screen. On the armed forces official’s death anniversary, the team released a heartfelt video and Sesh spoke about how intrigued he was with Sandeep. The Yevaru actor shared, “He looked like an older version of me. Something about death changed me and I wanted to bring his life onto the big screen. Ten years of research and several meetings persuading his parents, we are finally here filming Major.”

See the official announcement here:

The biopic will also star Sobhita Dhulipala and Saiee Manjrekar. Adivi Sesh will move onto his next project, Goodachari 2, sequel to the 2018 blockbuster spy-drama Goodachari.