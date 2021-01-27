Sekhar Kammula’s directorial, Love Story starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi will see the two actors share the screen for the first time. The first look and teaser when released created quite a buzz among the audiences. The teaser in fact went onto garner over 600 million views on the first date of its release.

This much-anticipated romantic flick set in the backdrop of Telangana is a narration into the personal and professional lives of the lead pair. The movie was scheduled for a 2020 release but the filming could not be progressed because of the lockdown. After the teaser’s massive success, and Sai Pallavi stealing the show with her dance moves, the Telugu audiences have been waiting for a release date. The makers took to Twitter to announce the release date. Love Story will hit the big screens this summer on April 16.

Release date announcement

Produced under the banners Amigos Creations and Sree Venkateswara Cinemas, the technical team of Love Story includes Pawan CH as the music composer, Marthand K Venkatesh as the editor and Vijay C Kumar as the cinematographer. The ensemble cast also features Devayani, Rao Ramesh, Rajeev Kankala, Posani Krishna Murali and others.

Chaitanya and Sekhar Kammula have come together for the first time with this project, while this is the director’s second collaboration with Sai Pallavi, after Fida.

Watch the movie’s teaser here:









