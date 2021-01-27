Ram Charan who has taken the producer’s chair for his father Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Acharya, announced the teaser’s release date.

The Telugu film industry has been on a buzz with several movie announcements and release dates. For birthdays or festivals all the leading production houses surprised the audiences with cinema updates. From Radhe Shyam to RRR, we’ve got all the updates from the big-banner movies. But, the Chiranjeevi-starrer Acharya’s team has been silent for a while now. Fans have been getting restless waiting for an update from the team. Not just the fans, the Khaidi 150 actor also seems tired with the delay. He shared a hilarious meme, threatening the director Koratala Siva that he will leak all the details if no big news is made.

See the meme here:

Ram Charan took to social media to announce the teaser release date of Acharya. The post reads, “The door to Dharmasthali opens on Jan 29…”

See the teaser release date of Acharya here:

The movie which is touted to be a fantasy drama directed by Koratala is produced by Ram Charan under the Konidella Pro Company banner. He will also be seen playing a key role in the movie. Kajal Aggarwal will be seen as the female lead. Mani Sharma is the music composer.