See pics: Here's a glimpse of Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu's Shimla sojourn
Actress Kajal Aggarwal's latest Instagram posts are giving us serious travel and winter fashion goals.
The newlywed actress visited Shimla with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, and she has been posting happy, loved-up pictures on Instagram.
While one of her pictures state she was at Kufri, a hill station in Shimla, the others are in and around the same region as well. She captioned one of her pictures, "Winter is not a season, it’s a celebration." With her Her lilac ensembles and rose-tinted glasses, we certainly wouldn't imagine otherwise.