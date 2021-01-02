Actress Kajal Aggarwal's latest Instagram posts are giving us serious travel and winter fashion goals.

Kajal and Gautam, Image: Kajal's Instagram

The newlywed actress visited Shimla with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, and she has been posting happy, loved-up pictures on Instagram.

Pretty in purple, Image: Kajal's Instagram

While one of her pictures state she was at Kufri, a hill station in Shimla, the others are in and around the same region as well. She captioned one of her pictures, "Winter is not a season, it’s a celebration." With her Her lilac ensembles and rose-tinted glasses, we certainly wouldn't imagine otherwise.