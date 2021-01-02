Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness, known by his fans just as JVN, revealed in an Instagram post that he's taken! He talked about his marriage in a year-ender post where he spoke all about how the last year went for him. Among other things, he wrote, he slipped in a line about his wedding with Mark Peacock. He wrote, “I got married to my best friend & have a loving partner to continue building my life with.”

Queer Eye cast mate Tan France commented on the post saying, "Here's hoping the next year is so much better, and that we can finally celebrate your marriage." Fellow cast mate, Antoni Porowski commented as well. This came as a surprise to his fans, but congratulations poured in from all quarters.