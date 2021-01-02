Former India cricket team captain and current BCCI president, Sourav Ganguly, was admitted to a private hospital in South Kolkata on Saturday after he complained of chest pain, says reports.

According to hospital sources, the 48-year-old felt dizzy while exercising in his personal gymnasium in the morning after which he was shifted to the nearest private hospital.

“He was not feeling well last night. However, he decided to continue his morning routine on Saturday and suddenly felt dizzy. The preliminary doctors are trying to identify the cause of this sudden blackout… it might be because of a cardiac problem or any other problem,” a hospital source told the media.

Earlier in November, Ganguly had revealed that he had undergone as many as 22 COVID-19 tests while trying to navigate his professional commitments amidst the pandemic.