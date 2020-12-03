Actress Kajal Aggarwal hasn’t let anything slow her down, not even her marriage. It’s been a little over a month since she got married to entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu but even before the couple left for their honeymoon in the Maldives, the actress was back at work. “People who are close to me know what a workaholic I am. I love what I do. My personal life was bound to move on and it has. But on the professional front, nothing has changed. I am still very passionate and committed to the projects I have taken up,” says Kajal, who recently launched Nature Protect, a range of home care hygiene products by Hindustan Unilever.



Workaholic diaries

The world has been witnessing challenging times. Even though Kajal is among the lucky few who have been able to make some significant and positive changes in their lives, it wasn’t as easy as it seems. “I am used to a very active lifestyle. So the sudden change from being active to not doing anything was very disorienting and in some ways very intimidating. It made me very worried. I was concerned about falling into a rut,” she says.



During the lockdown, like most Indians, the actress reveals she was busy doing things she had never done before, from signing up for online classes and cooking for her family to even cleaning the house. “I studied the basics of neuroscience and quantum physics through online courses. I don’t know why I chose these subjects, but I just did,” she says, adding, “ I am obsessive about cleanliness and I am very meticulous when it comes to cleaning. I am very happy to pick up a cloth to dust or mop the floor at home. I am quite comfortable doing that. Basically, I did a lot of this because I felt maintaining hygiene particularly now is really important. I felt Nature Protect has been introduced at the right time. I believe in their ethics and values, something that resonates with my beliefs.”

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu

Wedding bells

The biggest surprise of the lockdown for most people was Kajal’s wedding announcement. The actress took the most important step of her life and got married in an intimate wedding ceremony. She says she is excited about her journey ahead but is also tense. “I am a little worried about things that I have never done before. For example, I have never taken charge of running a house and I am a bit nervous about it. But I am very grateful to the support system I have both in my personal and professional lives,” she says.



When asked about Gautam, her husband, the actress says he has been her constant for a long time now. “We met eight years ago at a friend’s wedding. But we were just friends. It was only recently that we thought of giving a relationship a fair shot because we have been in each other’s lives constantly. Trust and support are the most important prerequisites for any relationship and this is something we have,” she reveals.



Now the duo is back from their honeymoon and even though Kajal has gotten busy with her film commitments, the couple is looking forward to living in their new home. Gautam had shared a glimpse of the housewarming ceremony on his Instagram account. “My husband is very passionate about decor (he owns an interior design company). So when it came to doing up our home, all I had to do was express my likes and dislikes and the rest was taken care of by him,” says the actress, adding, “My home is very classic. Gautam and I have an affinity for clean and basic aesthetics. We both have done up our home with a lot of accessories like lamps and carpets. Also, Gautam is obsessed with tech so my home is quite high-tech and I am not at all a tech person. I don’t know anything about technology. I am adapting to this ‘new normal’ in my life.”



Kajal is now shooting for her Tamil film Hey Sinamika opposite Dulquer Salmaan. She will also start shooting for Indian 2 with Kamal Haasan and Acharya with Chiranjeevi. “I have a tiny portion to shoot for Mosagallu, then it will be ready for release,” she signs off.



ayeshatabassum@ newindianexpress.com

@aishatax