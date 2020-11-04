Actress Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautham Kitchlu who tied the knot on October 30, are celebrating their first Karwa Chauth today on November 4. Kajal has shared some snapshots from the day as it progressed on her Insta stories.



In one of the stories, the actress' sister Nisha Aggarwal is applying henna on Gautham's hand, while Kajal is smiling at the camera. Those who got henna on their hands shared another story asking people to guess whose hands these were. In a more recent update, Kajal posed in red attire with a matching red mask.





Kajal and Gautam have shifted to a plush new apartment and performed a house-warming pooja. Gautham shared a picture post in which the couple is twinning in blue traditional outfits.



He captioned the image, "Celebrating new beginnings. So grateful for the blessings of the past week, my incredible wife and our new home."