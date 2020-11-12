Kajal Aggarwal has taken the internet by storm when she decided to get married to her beau Gautam Kitchlu, in October 2020.

The duo is currently honeymoon-ing in the Caribbean Islands, Maldives. The Indian 2 actress shared several moments with Gautam on her Instagram handle. Adorned in a red-slit gown designed by Aastha Sharma, Kajal looks chic with her red hoop earrings, tassel flip flops paired with a bucket hat.

Image Courtesy - Kajal Aggarwal's Instagram

This backless gown, with a halter neck and clinched at the waist, looks comfortable and fun.

Image Courtesy - Kajal Aggarwal's Instagram

Mehendi laden with colourful tassel flip flops, this image of Kajal’s beach essentials is giving us major travel goals.

Image Courtesy - Kajal Aggarwal's Instagram

Subtle and sleek looks like halter necks are the talk of the town. Doesn’t Kajal look stunning in her Aastha Sharma designed striped pastel gown with almost no makeup?

Image Courtesy - Kajal Aggarwal's Instagram

“Partner in everything,” captions the 35-year-old actress while she strikes a pose with her husband Gautam.

Image Courtesy - Kajal Aggarwal's Instagram

Blue checkered co-ords dress paired with a classy pair of beige block heels, Kajal looks just right in this look. She completes this look with a pair of hoop earrings, a floral headband, and simple makeup. Rocking in a pastel green shirt and casual jeans is her partner Gautam.

Image Courtesy - Kajal Aggarwal's Instagram

The newlywed couple chose an unusual place for their stay. The Muraka in the Maldives is an underground resort with a lavish underwater space and this twosome are surely having a gala time.

Image Courtesy - Kajal Aggarwal's Instagram

What is a holiday if there is no shimmer? Kajal dazzles in this shimmery-knee length blue dress.