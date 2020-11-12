Bollywood actor Asif Basra was found hanging at a private residence in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh. The police found his body earlier in the day and an investigation is going on to examine the cause of death.



The actor was seen in a number of films, most notably Imtiaz Ali's Jab We Met, Anurag Kashyap's Black Friday, Rahul Dholakia's Parzania, and Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che!. In recent times, he was seen in web-series Pataal Lok and Hostages.



The news about his death has left many heartbroken. "Asif Basra! Can't be true... This is just very, very sad," wrote filmmaker Hansal Mehta.



"Noooooo," tweeted a shocked Swara Bhaskar. Later, in another tweet, the actress added, "This is heart-breaking and rings too close to home to know that more than one artist is suffering to a point where they choose death over life. Speechless and numb with shock. RIP #AsifBasra. This is becoming a scarily familiar tragedy!"



"RIP Asif Basra. You shall be missed. Depression is the silent killer in our business, in our society," wrote actress Richa Chadha.



"It is unbelievable, yet another loss of a dear friend #AsifBasra - gem of a talent & full of life personality Rest In Peace My Friend - More Power to Family," wrote Nawazuddin Siddiqui.



Veteran actor Anupam Kher wrote, "Deeply Saddened and Shocked by the death of #AsifBasra. Have acted with him in a couple of films but met him on several occasions. He was a wonderful actor and a very pleasant person. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends."

"What? This is too shocking!! Shot with him just before Lockdown!!! Oh My God!!!," wrote Manoj Bajpayee.



"In shock. Can't believe that we have lost him. Used to meet him so often at the park jogging. He would tell me not to jog sideways, I might lose balance and hurt myself," recalls filmmaker Onir.

"RIP Asif Bhai," wrote actor Emraan Hashmi.

Casting director turned filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra wrote, "This can’t be true Asif Bhai, we have done so much work together from Kai Po Che to Hostages 2. I can not believe this! Whatttt is happening?"

"Oh this is tragic and heartbreaking. A dear friend and always had a good tip to give. We just acted together in #Hostages2 recently for @DisneyPlusHS. Really heartbroken to hear about you dear friend #AsifBasra," wrote Danish Hussain who had worked with him in Hostages Season 2.