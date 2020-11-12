Bollywood actor Asif Basra was found dead in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh on Thursday. Although no suicide note has been recovered, the police has confirmed that he committed suicide.



"He committed suicide by hanging himself with a leash of his pet dog," Superintendent of Police Vimukt Ranjan told IANS.



As per the police, just before the alleged suicide, he had returned from a stroll in the locality along with his dog.



It has been learnt that Basra, who was under depression, was staying in Dharamshala with a British woman.

Recently seen in Pataal Lok, Basra has appeared in a number of Bollywood films, most notably in Anurag Kashyap's Black Friday, Rahul Dholakia's Parzania, and Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che!.



The actor was also known for his theatrical performances. He played five characters in Feroz Abbas Khan's production Mahatma v/s Gandhi, a play that is considered one of the most successful in Indian theatre.