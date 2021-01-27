Filmmaker James Wan says he does not know how to describe his upcoming horror film Malignant and feels it will be genre-bending.

The filmmaker took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the release date of the film and a teaser image.

"MALIGNANT comes out September 10th. I finally wrapped it last week. This was supposed to be my "little horror thriller" I do between the big ones, but the pandemic pushed it as long the big ones," the director wrote along with the image.

See the post here:

"I'm super excited for this film. I don't even know how to describe it. I wanted to do something original and genre-bending, and different to my other work, but still in the spirit of the horror-thrillers I grew up with. More to come. #MalignantMovie," he added.

The 43-year-old, Malaysia-born Wan made his mark in Hollywood directing horror hits like the Saw, Insidious, and The Conjuring franchises, but had moved on to helming the global mainstream blockbusters Fast And Furious 7 and Aquaman.

Warner Bros. called his new film: "Wan's return to his roots with this new original horror-thriller."

The film is starring Maddie Hasson, Mckenna Grace, Annabelle Wallis, Jake Abel, George Young, Michole Briana White, and Jacqueline McKenzie.