Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi’s upcoming film Virata Parvam has grabbed several eyeballs ever since the first look came out. Directed by Venu Udugula, the film is all set for a summer release this year. The actors on the occasion of Bhogi released a poster on their social media handles. The poster has everyone’s attention and is currently trending on the web.

Set against a naxal-dominated era of the ‘90s in Andhra Pradesh, Rana plays a naxalite in the film. Sai Pallavi’s role is reportedly inspired by real life singer and activist - Belli Lalitha. However the makers have kept all the important information about these characters under wraps. Virata Parvam’s ensemble cast also features Tabu, Priyamani, Nivetha Pethuraj, Nandita Das and Zareena Wahab.

See the posts here:

While this film is in its post-production work, Rana is all geared up for the release of his trilingual film - Haathi Mere Saathi directed by Prabhu Solomon. He will also start shooting for Ayyappanum Koshiyum’s remake alongside Pawan Kalyan.

On the other hand, Sai Pallavi will be seen in Sekhar Kammula’s directorial Love Story alongside Naga Chaitanya. The teaser was released recently and fans have been excited to see how the romantic drama will roll out.



