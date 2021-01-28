Singer Cardi B took to Twitter to appreciate the film, The White Tiger starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Adarsh Gourav and Rajkummar Rao, and said it had made her cry.

She wrote, “White Tiger is such a great movie. I was crying and angry while watching it,” to which Priyanka replied, “Same @iamcardib! Thank you, so happy you enjoyed it.”

See the tweet here:

Cardi B also said, “Yes, You was so sweet and adorable. You was amazing,” which had Priyanka responding with kisses and saying she was the best.

See the tweet here:

The singer added that she felt like she was in the actual movie and was planning to watch it again that night.

Cardi B, who has won a Grammy award, is one of the most influential female rappers of all time and known for her lyrics that point out political complexities. She also acted in Jennifer Lopez’s film Hustlers, which was released in 2019.

There were others too who praised Priyanka for her performance in the film as well as the movie itself, including her husband Nick Jonas and her father-in-law Paul Kevin Jonas.

Actor Kerry Washington too became a fan of the movie and wrote, "WHITE. TIGER. WHITE. TIGER. WHITE. TIGER. WHITE F*%#€¥# TIGER. Must see. Thank you and God bless you #AdarshGourav @priyankachopra @ava.”

The movie, which was released on Netflix, turned out to be the most popular film on the platform across the globe.

The White Tiger, directed by Ramin Brahmani, is a story about how a man from a financially less-privileged background rises to power after an incident that has a huge impact on his life. The film is based on the Man Booker Prize-winning novel written by Arvind Adiga.