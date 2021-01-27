Tamil movie Master starring actors Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, and Malavika Mohanan, which hit the theatres on January 13, 2021, will be released on Amazon Prime Video on January 29 at 12 am, the OTT platform announced on Wednesday.

Actors Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, and Arjun Das are also seen playing key roles in Master.

The film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Xavier Britto, was rated 7.6 on IMDb. Media reports said Vijay was “glad” that his fans could enjoy the movie on Amazon Prime Video in India and across the globe.

“I am certain that the interesting duel between John and Bhavani will take the audiences on a roller-coaster ride of action, and drama,” he added in his statement.

Meanwhile, Lokesh Kanagaraj said it was “extremely fulfilling” to get a digital release on Amazon Prime Video. He also said, “With the film's global digital release on Amazon Prime Video, we are hoping to reach a wider audience that’s been at home, and reach regions that otherwise wouldn’t have been possible.”

According to media reports, Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video, India, said Master was one of the most anticipated Tamil movies of the year. He added that the company was glad to have the opportunity to bring the movie to Prime members in India and across 240 countries and territories this month.

"With this digital premiere, we are happy to provide customers with the choice of enjoying the latest Tamil blockbuster movie from the safety and comfort of their homes, not just in India but across the globe," Subramaniam was quoted as saying.

Master revolves around an alcoholic professor (Vijay) who is sent to a juvenile school, where he encounters a gangster (Sethupathi) who uses children at the school for criminal activities.

There were speculations earlier that the movie was going to be released directly on OTT platforms without a theatrical release. However, these rumours were quashed when Vijay and the film crew clarified that the movie will not be launched on OTT platforms before they hit the theatres.

However, a few netizens felt this was too early for an OTT release. They felt the film could have run in theatres for some more time so that theatres could make more profit.