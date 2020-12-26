South Indian superstar Mahesh Babu and Ranveer Singh collaborated for an advertisement. Whenever stars of this stature come together, it always creates a buzz in the industry. Recalling the times he spent chatting with the Sarileru Neekevvaru star, Ranveer shares a throwback picture.

The Gully Boy actor who is quite fond of Mahesh Babu, shared a picture and shared his admiration and love for this Telugu superstar. “One of the finest gentlemen I have had the privilege to collaborate with. Our interactions are always enriching . Love & Respect to big brother Mahesh Garu,” shared the actor on his Instagram with a picture of the duo from the shoot.

The actors who are brand ambassadors for Coca Cola featured together for an action-laced advertisement for the brand. Both Mahesh and Ranveer take on a difficult task of getting to that one last bottle of coca cola. The advertisement also has the stars pulling off a few action stunts with ease and whilst fighting zombies.

The commercial was released in Hindi and Telugu languages, last night and Ranveer Singh has been trending on Twitter ever since then.