Actress Adah Sharma has urged fans to turn vegetarian. The actress said she enjoys a healthy lifestyle because of her vegetarian diet. "I believe in this because as I was born in a vegetarian family and have never eaten non-vegetarian food," she told IANS.



Adah, along with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India, threw a Christmas party for chickens. PETA India had recently rescued the hens from slaughter, and before they headed to their new sanctuary home, the birds were given a festive lunch of sweet corn, fruit, and other foods that they love, all spread out beautifully on a table decorated for Christmas.



Talking about PETA's 'Chicken being friends and not food' initiative, Adah said, "I am supporting this cause because it's ingrained in my system. We often see chickens loaded in jam-packed trucks or tempos while travelling -- just imagine if the same happens with human beings."



She added, "A lot of people often ask me what's the secret of my glowing skin, healthy hair and creative mind. I think it is being a vegetarian. If you eat healthy food, you can live a very healthy life and you will enjoy your life even more if you are a vegetarian, so I hope I can influence people to turn vegetarian and make the world a healthy place."



"There is a perception in people's mind that if you want to have a healthy physique then you have to eat non-vegetarian food, but that's not true. I am a highly energetic person and I think if you have a pure vegetarian diet then you can change your life," she said.