National Award-winning actor Fahadh Faasil, who is basking in the success of his recently released film Joji, calls it his toughest role so far.

The film, directed by Dileesh Pothan, is inspired by William Shakespeare’s Macbeth.

“By far, Joji is the most difficult character,” Fahadh says. “I have read that ‘Macbeth’ is very unstable from within even if he looks strong. This is my approach and take. It was difficult to bring the entire instability. I have tried to make Macbeth a little familiar. I don’t think there are any humans without greed and ambition. That is an emotion everyone connects to. I have tried to explore that aspect of Macbeth,” he explains.

“I took a long time to crack Joji as a character, it’s definitely my toughest role till date... Tougher than my last film with Dileesh. In fact, even Dileesh said that this was the toughest film he has shot,” adds Fahadh.

Written by Syam Pushkaran, the film streaming on Amazon Prime Video also features Baburaj, Shammi Thilakan, Alistair Alex, and Unnimaya Prasad, Basil Joseph and Sunny PN.

Dileesh and Fahadh last collaborated on the award-winning film Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum.

