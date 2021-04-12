Actress Deepika Padukone, who has a busy year ahead of her with multiple projects lined up, took to Instagram on Monday to announce that she will be stepping down as chairperson of the Mumbai Academy of the Moving Image (MAMI) citing professional commitments.

The MAMI is a public trust that organises the Mumbai Film Festival every year.

Calling the experience “deeply enriching”, Deepika said that as an artiste, it was invigorating to bring together cinema and talent from all over the world to Mumbai.

She wrote on Instagram Stories, “Being on the board of MAMI and serving as Chairperson has been a deeply enriching experience. As an artist, it was invigorating to bring together cinema and talent from all over the world to Mumbai, my second home.

“I have come to realise however, that with my current slate of work, I will be unable to give MAMI the undivided focus and attention it requires. I depart knowing that MAMI is in the best hands possible and that my bond and connection with the academy is one that will last a lifetime. Lots of love, Deepika Padukone,” she concluded.

Also read: Kapil Dev was against the idea of making '83; he was scared to see his life story on-screen



The actress has several films lined up over the next few months - She will be seen alongside her husband Ranveer Singh in 83, she is working on Shakun Batra’s untitled project that also stars Ananya Pandey and Siddhant Chaturvedi, and she will also be starring in Pathan which will mark Shah Rukh Khan's return on screen after the failure of Zero.

Also watch: Ananya Panday on Lakme Fashion Week, Liger and having a crazy obsession with sneakers

Lined up next is a film with Baahubali actor Prabhas, another one titled Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood movie The Intern. The Intern would see Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan back on screen - the duo was loved in their last venture, Piku.