Actor Deepika Padukone took to Instagram on Saturday to call out a troll who had been abusing her verbally on social media.

The man had sent a message to her twice, calling her a ‘b****’.

She shared a screenshot of the texts on an Instagram story and wrote sarcastically, “Wow! Your family and friends must be soo proud of you,” along with a ‘slow claps’ GIF attached.

Deepika has deleted the story now.

Earlier, the actor had deleted all her posts on Instagram and started afresh during the beginning of 2021. However, she had not explicitly mentioned the reason behind that.

In terms of work, Deepika was last seen in Chhapaak, which is a story about an acid attack survivor.

She is currently shooting for Shakun Batra’s next movie, which also features Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. Furthermore, she is involved in the work for Pathan starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham.

Her upcoming movies include Fighter, where she is cast opposite Hrithik Roshan. Her other future projects include the official Hindi remake of The Intern and another film with Telugu actor Prabhas, directed by Nag Ashwin.

Deepika will also be seen in '83, in which her husband Ranveer Singh plays the role of Kapil Dev.