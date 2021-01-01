Welcoming the New Year, Bollywood star Deepika Padukone made an unpredictable move and deleted all of her posts on Instagram and New Year. Fans and followers of the actress were left shocked wondering what would have made her do this.

Deepika has over 27.7 million followers on Twitter and over 52.5 million people on Instagram. While many people speculated that Padukone’s social media accounts have been hacked, the actor on Friday shared a post on Instagram wishing her fans Happy New Year.

She posted an audio message, in which she said, “Hi everyone, welcome to My Audio Diary, a record of my thoughts and feelings. 2020 was a year of uncertainty for everybody but for me, it was also about gratitude and about being present, and for 2021, all I can wish for myself and everybody is good health and peace of mind. Happy New Year.”

Currently, Deepika Padukone is spending some quality time with her husband Ranveer Singh in Ranthambore where the couple has been vacationing for a few days. On the work front, she is working on Shakun Batra’s next, also starring Sidhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. She is also awaiting the release of sports drama 83, where she essays the role of Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Bhatia.