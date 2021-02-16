Actor Deepika Padukone has captured her many moods while dancing, in a new video she shared on social media.

In the Instagram video posted on Monday, Deepika is seen dressed in powder pink pants, a nude crop top and a lime coloured shrug. The video has edits of many forms of Deepika as she dances.

See the post here:

“Me...And all my alter egos!” she wrote below the video.

The actor has a busy year ahead. She will be seen in Shakun Batra’s upcoming film that also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. Deepika will also be seen in an untitled film with Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas, and has a role in 83 starring her husband Ranveer Singh.

She will also act with Hrithik Roshan for the first time in the action adventure Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand.