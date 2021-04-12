Mumbai’s hospitality industry has struggled the most in the last one year - it faced a lockdown that lasted the longest. And, just as things were returning to normalcy, it faces another lockdown. Amidst this, some entrepreneurs and chefs have turned to the concept of cloud kitchen which aims at bringing your favourite dishes to the comfort of your drawing room.



We handpick seven cloud kitchens that Mumbaikars should checkout:

1. Saffron

A gourmet cloud kitchen by The Sassy Spoon, Saffron offers Indian cuisine but with innovative twists. The menu features a wide range of Tandoor specials and aromatic Biryanis. Some of the Chef's recommended dishes include Butter Chicken Samosa, Spicy Beetroot Tikki, Lamb Galouti Kebab, Saffron Chicken Tikka, Mango wood-smoked Kashmiri Dum Aloo, Kulhad Butter Chicken, Mutton Rogan Josh Biryani and Chocolate Barfi Cheesecake.

Where: Catering to South Mumbai and the central suburbs

Availability: Swiggy and Zomato.

Price for two: Rs 1500



2. Bowl Baby Bowl

If you haven’t experienced or heard of meals in a bowl, it’s time to crawl out from under that rock. There’s a reason you’ll hit more than 17,00,000 pictures when you search for #bowl on Instagram - it’s mostly because food just looks, feels and tastes better in it. Bowl Baby Bowl, offers one-bowl meals but Asian style. From Steamed Mushroom Momos and Truffle Edamame Spring Roll to Tofu Kung Pao Burnt Garlic Rice Bowl, Spicy Nasi Goreng Rice Bowl and Teriyaki Udon Noodle Bowl, there is an option for everyone.

Where: Bandra and Breach Candy

Availability: Swiggy and Zomato

Price for two: Rs 800

3. Biryani By Kilo

One of the market leaders when it comes to everybody’s favourite biryani, Biryani by Kilo serves Biryani, Kebabs, Korma, Nizami Cuisines and desserts like Phirni and Gulab Jamun. What makes them interesting is that they cook everything fresh after an order is placed and then deliver their biryanis in earthen handis with its lid sealed exactly in the same condition in which it was cooked, allowing the dish to retain all its flavours.

Where: Across Mumbai

Availability: biryanibykilo.com

Price for two: Rs 700

4. Wicked China

Another cloud kitchen by The Chocolate Spoon Company, Wicked China serves comfort Chinese food. The menu comprises of Chinese and Asian favourites such as Kung Pao Chicken, Thai curries, Prawn Chilli Garlic Noodles, Thai Basil Chilli Paneer, Shandong Style Chicken drumsticks, Burnt Garlic fried rice and more.

Where: Central suburbs

Availability: Swiggy and Zomato

Price for two: Rs 1000

5. BOSS Burger





Craving for burgers? Here’s a messy, juicy and freshly made-to-order option! Launched by Impresario Handmade Restaurants, the parent company behind SOCIAL and Smoke House Deli, BOSS Burger offers all-time classics like the OG Aloo Tikki Burger to Holy Guacamole! Black Bean Burger and Truffled 3 Cheese Tenderloin Burger. The burgers can be paired with classic or curly fries, onion rings, shakes, smoothies and fresh juices.



Where: Lower Parel, Worli, Versova, Vashi, Santacruz/Bandra East, Bandra West, Colaba, Powai, Goregaon, Khar, Vikhroli, Thane

Availability: Swiggy and Zomato

Price for two: Rs 550



6. Soba

Soba offers Asian food that’s familiar and comforting but is made from more premium and healthy ingredients. For instance, their dim sums are made from organic buckwheat flour, they have gluten-free noodles, and their entire menu is free from MSG.



Offering a mix of comfort food and familiar flavours from China, Thailand and Korea, their menu features a selection of soups, dimsum, rice and noodles, main course options like Steamed Chinese Greens in a Delicate Ginger Sauce or Steamed Fish with Light Lemongrass Ginger and desserts.



Where: Bandra West

Availability: Swiggy and Zomato. Alternatively, call on +91 9321435338.

Price for two: Rs 1000



7. Burma Burma

South Bombay’s much loved Burma Burma restaurant launched its first delivery kitchen in Santacruz which will allow it to deliver in the western suburbs of the city. When it comes to the food, one can order Burma Burma’s all-time favourite Samosa Soup, Tea Leaf Salad, Khowsuey, and a few delectable desserts like Rangoon Baked milk and Smoky Avocado and honey ice cream to name some options.

Where: Western Suburbs of Juhu, Andheri, BKC, Chembur, Vile Parle, Lokhandwala, Khar, Bandra West, Kalina among others.

Availability: Thrive, Swiggy & Zomato

Price for two: Rs 1000 for two